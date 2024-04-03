The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 313,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $2.96 on Wednesday, hitting $119.86. 10,570,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,502,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

