The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 312.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Williams Companies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.