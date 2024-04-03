Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

TBLD opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 57,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

