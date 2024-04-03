TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after acquiring an additional 362,140 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after acquiring an additional 868,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $58.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

