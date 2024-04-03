TIAA Trust National Association Has $3.35 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.57.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Waste Management stock opened at $211.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.78 and a 200-day moving average of $180.40.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

