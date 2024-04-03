TIAA Trust National Association Has $93.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $93,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,242,000 after purchasing an additional 511,077 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 75,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,358,000 after purchasing an additional 89,648 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $162.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.58.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

