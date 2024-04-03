TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 44,928 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned 1.04% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $1,062,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,019,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,572 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $341.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.98 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.09 and its 200-day moving average is $307.45. The firm has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

