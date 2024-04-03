TIAA Trust National Association Sells 10,426 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,343,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $338,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 776,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 772,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,153,000 after purchasing an additional 282,319 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 669,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

IWO opened at $263.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.72 and a 200-day moving average of $239.98. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

