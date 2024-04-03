TIAA Trust National Association Sells 217 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $184.48 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.