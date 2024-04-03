TIAA Trust National Association Sells 369,857 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,389,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,857 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.13% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $165,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,402.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 83,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 89,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULG stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.