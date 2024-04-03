TIAA Trust National Association Sells 4,143 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 497,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 11,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 21,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EMR opened at $113.34 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

