TIAA Trust National Association Sells 61,450 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,024,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,450 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,151,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $100.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

