TIAA Trust National Association Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,099 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,857,000 after buying an additional 191,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.56.

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CB opened at $256.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The company has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

