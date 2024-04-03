Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives C$26.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.55.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total value of C$4,470,000.00. Insiders own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Topaz Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

TPZ stock opened at C$22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 0.48. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.03 and a 12 month high of C$22.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$82.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.00 million. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.2639523 earnings per share for the current year.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.88%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ)

