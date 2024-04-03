Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.60

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.60 and last traded at C$22.50, with a volume of 72210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.55.

Topaz Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of C$82.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$79.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.2639523 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topaz Energy

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 200,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total transaction of C$4,470,000.00. Company insiders own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

