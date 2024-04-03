Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 27,084 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 143% compared to the average volume of 11,127 call options.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,039,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 238,050 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,843,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,151,000 after acquiring an additional 695,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.26. 13,351,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,401,362. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

