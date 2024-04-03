TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

TRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.87.

NYSE:TRU opened at $77.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.76.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TransUnion by 570.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,620,000. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,030,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TransUnion by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

