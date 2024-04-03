Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Critical Survey

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY – Get Free Report) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trainline and Tripadvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trainline 0 0 0 0 N/A Tripadvisor 3 8 5 0 2.13

Tripadvisor has a consensus target price of $22.94, indicating a potential downside of 17.24%. Given Tripadvisor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tripadvisor is more favorable than Trainline.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trainline N/A N/A N/A Tripadvisor 0.56% 11.69% 3.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trainline and Tripadvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Trainline and Tripadvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trainline N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tripadvisor $1.79 billion 2.14 $10.00 million $0.06 462.00

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Trainline.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Tripadvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Tripadvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats Trainline on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trainline

(Get Free Report)

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom. The UK Trainline Partner Solutions segment offers travel portal platforms for corporates and travel management companies, and white label e-commerce platforms for train operating companies within the United Kingdom. The International segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys outside the United Kingdom. The company offers routes, fares, and journey times from 270 rail and coach carriers across 45 countries. Trainline Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises. The Viator's segment provides pure-play experiences online travel agency that comprehensive and connecting travelers to discover and book tours, activities, and attractions from experience operators. TheFork segment provides an online marketplace that enables diners to discover and book online reservations at restaurants. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. Tripadvisor, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

