Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Critical Survey

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) and Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tripadvisor and Trainline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tripadvisor 0.56% 11.69% 3.62% Trainline N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tripadvisor $1.79 billion 2.14 $10.00 million $0.06 462.00 Trainline N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Tripadvisor and Trainline’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Trainline.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tripadvisor and Trainline, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tripadvisor 3 8 5 0 2.13 Trainline 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tripadvisor presently has a consensus target price of $22.94, suggesting a potential downside of 17.24%. Given Tripadvisor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tripadvisor is more favorable than Trainline.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats Trainline on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises. The Viator's segment provides pure-play experiences online travel agency that comprehensive and connecting travelers to discover and book tours, activities, and attractions from experience operators. TheFork segment provides an online marketplace that enables diners to discover and book online reservations at restaurants. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. Tripadvisor, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom. The UK Trainline Partner Solutions segment offers travel portal platforms for corporates and travel management companies, and white label e-commerce platforms for train operating companies within the United Kingdom. The International segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys outside the United Kingdom. The company offers routes, fares, and journey times from 270 rail and coach carriers across 45 countries. Trainline Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

