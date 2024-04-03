TRON Hits 24 Hour Volume of $339.36 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $8.38 billion and approximately $339.36 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001835 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001405 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000883 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000660 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000650 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,710,178,978 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org.
TRON Coin Trading
