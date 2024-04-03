Truist Financial Cuts Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target to $27.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $24.19 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $128.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 350,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth about $5,744,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,597,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,724 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 39,183 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

