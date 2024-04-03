Truist Financial Lowers Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target to $42.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GBCI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

GBCI opened at $37.95 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1,498.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

