Truist Financial Lowers Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target to $18.00

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 254.33% from the stock’s current price.

STRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of STRO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.08. 293,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,233. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $317.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $60,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1,275.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,105,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,412 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 18.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 773,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 119,399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 8.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 31,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

