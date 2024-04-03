Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down to $26.15

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.15, but opened at $25.46. Trupanion shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 19,823 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Trupanion Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.84 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Trupanion by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth $829,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Trupanion by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,823,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,424,000 after purchasing an additional 91,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth $4,712,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

