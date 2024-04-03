Trust Point Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.01. 131,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,461. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $176.20. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.99.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.