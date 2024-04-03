Trust Point Inc. Buys New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 418,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48,260 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.15. 4,653,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,717,385. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

