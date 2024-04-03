Trust Point Inc. Buys Shares of 105,284 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 105,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Trust Point Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,253. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.