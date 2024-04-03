Trust Point Inc. Invests $1.30 Million in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Trust Point Inc. owned about 0.50% of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 22,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,838. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $24.62.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

