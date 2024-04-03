Trust Point Inc. Invests $1.50 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 233,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $92.93 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.72. The firm has a market cap of $346.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

