Trust Point Inc. Invests $2.19 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 953.2% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $334.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.25. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.68 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

