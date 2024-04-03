Trust Point Inc. Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 111.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 57.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.06. 111,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,887. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.43 and its 200 day moving average is $77.49. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

