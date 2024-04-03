Trust Point Inc. Takes Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 495.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CHE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,808 shares of company stock worth $10,184,531 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $635.84. 13,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,945. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $492.84 and a 12 month high of $654.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $579.61.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

