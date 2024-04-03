Trust Point Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,033,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Trust Point Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $286.48. 121,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,677. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $221.31 and a 52 week high of $288.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.44.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.