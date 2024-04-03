Trust Point Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Trust Point Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOO traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $478.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,585. The stock has a market cap of $382.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

