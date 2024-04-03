Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Hits $1.29 on Exchanges

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $538.97 million and approximately $24.98 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00001974 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000559 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005244 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem."

