Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Tucows Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCX opened at $17.90 on Friday. Tucows has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $195.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.96 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 157.83% and a negative net margin of 28.35%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tucows

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $95,375.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tucows by 16,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tucows by 793.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tucows by 36.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

