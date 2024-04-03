Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

TKC stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 875,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 747,414 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 750,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 456,019 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 721,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 413,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 265,015 shares in the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

