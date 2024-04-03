U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Stories

