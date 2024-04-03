U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires Shares of 300 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.35. The company had a trading volume of 376,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,611. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $450.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.93 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.29.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

