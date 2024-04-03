U S Global Investors Inc. Buys New Stake in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period.

VanEck Steel ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,291. VanEck Steel ETF has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Steel ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

