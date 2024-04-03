U S Global Investors Inc. Has $141,000 Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 533,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 464,422 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,661,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 216,367 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 683,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after acquiring an additional 265,356 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC cut their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

ZTO traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. 1,072,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,205. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

