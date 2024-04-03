U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GROW opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

