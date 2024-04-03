U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ICLN remained flat at $13.74 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,869. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

