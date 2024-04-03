U S Global Investors Inc. Reduces Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Argus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,750. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $141.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

