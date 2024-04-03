UBS Group Cuts AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $19.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AES. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Get AES alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AES

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES remained flat at $17.82 on Wednesday. 2,497,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,422,083. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. AES has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AES will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in AES by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.