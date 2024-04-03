UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in UGI were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in UGI by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in UGI by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in UGI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in UGI by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $35.47.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. UGI’s payout ratio is -68.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UGI from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a "d+" rating to a "c-" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

