UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading 0.2% Higher

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.61. 1,595,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,332,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -127.11 and a beta of 0.96.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,000 shares of company stock worth $9,784,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in UiPath by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 253,112 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 122,931 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $946,028,000 after purchasing an additional 334,085 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $5,897,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

