UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,185,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,408,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWD opened at $177.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

