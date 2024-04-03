UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,915,000 after acquiring an additional 828,022 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $43.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

