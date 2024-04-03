UMB Bank n.a. Has $3.82 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2205 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

